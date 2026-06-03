Hyderabad: 4 held for theft from EV charging points in GHMC area

Hyderabad: The Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd (TGREDCO) here has said that it has increased security at public Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations across GHMC limits.

The security has been increased owing to a series of theft and vandalism incidents targeting public EV charging stations in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits in recent weeks. So far, four people have been arrested by the Telangana police for their involvement in three separate incidents at Bandlaguda (Nagole), Amberpet, and Uppal.

The accused have been booked under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which prescribes 5 to 7 years of imprisonment for offences involving theft and damage to public property. “These stations, set up to support the city’s growing EV ecosystem, have recently suffered damage including theft of charging guns and cables, broken display units, and deliberate tampering of internal components,” said TGREDCO in a press release.

The theft cases involving the public EV charging stations include the theft of EV charging guns with cables. The incidents have been reported at various charging station locations like LB Nagar, Nagole, Uppal, Amberpet, Abids, Gajularamaram, Kukatpally etc, leading to service disruptions and inconvenience to EV users, stated the TGREDCO.

“Officials confirmed that the accused have been taken into custody and that legal proceedings are underway. To prevent further incidents, authorities have strengthened surveillance across all EV charging stations. Each location is now under continuous CCTV monitoring, enabling quick identification of individuals involved in tampering, theft, or vandalism,” said the state corporation.

Officials have also warned the public that any such unlawful activity will attract strict legal action without exception. Citizens have also been asked to remain vigilant and report suspicious behaviour near EV charging points.