EV maker Rivian recalls all 13,000 vehicles over loose fastener

San Francisco: Electric car-maker Rivian is voluntarily recalling all 13,000 vehicles it has delivered so far due to a loose fastener.

The company said in a statement that it will immediately begin contacting affected customers to schedule appointments for inspections and repairs if needed.

“We will make any necessary adjustments free of charge at one of our service centres. The repair takes a few minutes to complete, and with customer collaboration, we have built out the capacity to complete the needed action in as little as 30 days,” the company told the customers.

“To date, we are not aware of any injuries that have resulted from this issue,” Rivian added.

The fastener connects the front upper control arm and steering knuckle, and a loose one can cause vibrating tires.

Also Read 5G-ready car sales cross 500K first time ever globally

“It’s important not to minimise the potential risks involved and why we are volunteering to conduct this recall,” said Rivian founder and CEO, R.J. Scaringe.

“In rare circumstances, the nut could loosen fully. I want to reiterate that this is extremely rare, but it does reinforce why we are acting with such urgency and caution,” he added.

With an aim to ramp up future versions of its electric vehicles, electric car maker Rivian in July said it was laying off around 6 per cent of its 14,000 employees, or around 800 people.

In an e-mail, spokesperson Amy Mast said that the company made the decision in part to speed up development on future versions of its electric trucks and SUVs, reports The Verge.

“Today, we announced the difficult decision to reduce the size of the Rivian team by approximately 6 per cent,” Mast was quoted as saying.

This news came at a crucial time for Rivian. The company just started to ramp up production of its pickups, SUVs, and delivery vans for Amazon.