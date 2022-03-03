Evacuation from safe country is not evacuation: Indian students slam govt

As the first C-17 carrying nearly 200 Indian students landed in India from Romania, students questioned the Narendra Modi-led government about the entire evacuation process.

A report by NDTV shows students questioning the government about the evacuation process. The students argued that a successful evacuation would be defined if they were airlifted from Ukraine and not from Romania or other neighbouring countries where there is no war.

“How can you say this is an evacuation process when the major problem was to cross the border. You are lifting us from Romania which is a safe country. How is this called an evacuation?” questioned a student who witnessed explosions and shelling.

Pointing fingers at the Indian Embassy whose attitude according to her was clumsy, she said, “There should have been some personnel from the embassy who should have guided the students off this dangerous situation. That was also not there. They just told us to board a bus and go.”

On being asked regarding the helplines that were setup by the government the student said that they were of no use and provided little information.

Another student said that the real problem was to cross the border. “To walk till the border and then cross it, this is the real problem. Not getting evacuated from a safe country. This is not a good attitude,” the student said. He said that there were several students who were still stuck in Kharkiv and Sumy in bunkers without food and basic amenities for days.

Another student who was asked about her journey said, “It was so difficult. We walked for nearly 10 kms before we reached the border and there we had to wait for 1-2 days before we were allowed to cross.”

“There was so much chaos when we reached the border. People were pushing each other. There are still many students who are stranded and some who are not there. We are trying to contact them but we lost them. There is a list of missing students from the border,” the student added.

Literally begging on camera, a student said they expect the government to provide a safe passage till the border and not free flights.

Another report by NDTV shows a student named Divyanshu Singh who crossed over Hungary with his friends and was greeted by a rose at the Delhi airport. In frustration Singh asks, “Now that we are here we are being given this (rose). What is the point? What will we do with this? What would our families do if something happened to us there?”

Hailing from Motihari, Bihar, Divyanshu told NDTV that help was received only after they crossed the border into Hungary. “There was no help before that. Whatever we did, we did on our own. Ten of us formed a group and boarded a train. The train was packed,” he said.

He said he received help from the locals and said, “Local people helped us. No one misbehaved with us. It is true that some students faced harassment at the Poland border. Our government is responsible for that. If it had taken action at the right time we would not face so many problems.”