Hyderabad has a special talent for turning ordinary weekends into mini festivals. From music gigs and art pop-ups to food fairs and flea markets, the city rarely runs out of reasons to step out and celebrate. And this weekend, Hyderabad is all set to get a little sweeter as a popular mall in the city is set to host a vibrant strawberry-themed celebration, the much-awaited Berryland Carnival.

Image Source: Book My Show

Promising a burst of fruity flavours and festive vibes, the Berryland Carnival will be held at Inorbit Mall, Hitec City (Cyberabad) from January 30 to February 1, between 11:00 am and 10:00 pm. Designed as a perfect blend of food, shopping and entertainment, the carnival aims to offer visitors a wholesome experience filled with strawberries, music and cheerful moments.

What to expect

The event will feature a wide range of strawberry-based treats, from desserts and beverages to creative berry-infused snacks. Alongside the food counters, curated flea market stalls will showcase unique products, making it an ideal stop for shoppers looking for something fun and different.

Adding to the lively atmosphere, a live two-piece band will perform through the evening, setting the mood for families, friends and food lovers alike.

What makes Berryland Carnival more engaging are its interactive workshops for all age groups. Visitors can take part in activities such as making strawberry charms, fruit coasters and rock painting, turning the event into a hands-on creative experience. With Insta-worthy decor and photo zones, the carnival also promises plenty of picture-perfect moments for social media enthusiasts.

With free entry for all visitors, Berryland Carnival invites Hyderabadis to drop in with their loved ones and enjoy a weekend filled with flavour, fun and music.

So, if you are looking to make your weekend memorable with sweet indulgence and festive energy, Berryland Carnival at Inorbit Mall might just be the perfect destination.