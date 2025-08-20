Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry. He is loved for his blockbuster movies and his huge fan following. Every time his movie releases, fans celebrate like it is a festival. People call him the ‘Prince of Tollywood,’ and his craze continues to grow year after year.

Apart from acting, Mahesh Babu is also known for his social work. He is very active in helping people through the Mahesh Babu Foundation. His work focuses on giving medical help and improving education for the poor.

4,500 Free Heart Surgeries by Mahesh Babu

With the help of Andhra Hospitals and the Pure Little Hearts Foundation, his foundation has provided more than 4,500 free heart surgeries for children. Many families see him as a real-life hero for saving young lives.

Money Spent on Charity

Every year, Mahesh Babu donates around Rs 25 to 30 crore for social causes. He has also adopted two villages, Burripalem in Andhra Pradesh and Siddapuram in Telangana. He supports building schools, hospitals, and other facilities there. He also helps poor children get free treatment at Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

Even though Mahesh Babu has a net worth of about Rs 350 crore, owns a luxury house in Jubilee Hills worth Rs 30 crore, and a vanity van worth Rs 7 crore, he still gives more importance to helping people in need.

Mahesh Babu’s Upcoming Film

Right now, Mahesh Babu is working on his new film with director SS Rajamouli. The movie, made with a budget of Rs 1000 crore, will also star Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.