Everyday sexism hides in plain sight, makes it more dangerous: DGP Charu Sinha

"Because it is rarely named or challenged, it continues unchecked, slowly shaping how women feel in spaces they should feel safe in,” she said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th May 2026 10:41 pm IST
Diverse panel discusses everyday sexism and its hidden dangers in society.

Hyderabad: The Women Safety Wing of Telangana Police hosted the third edition of #StandWithHer campaign on Saturday at WeHub, Dr BR Ambedkar University, Hyderabad.

This year, the topic was “Everyday Sexism and Emotional Safety,” where panellists focused on subtle yet deeply impactful forms of sexism that women encounter in their everyday lives. These include dismissive remarks, sexist jokes and feeling unsafe in professional and personal spaces, which often, and mostly, go unnoticed or ignored.

Director General of Police, Women Safety Wing, Charu Sinha acknowledged that everyday sexism has been so normalised and rarely gets called out.

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“Everyday sexism does not look like a crime. And that is precisely what makes it dangerous. It hides in plain sight, disguised as a sexist joke, a passing comment or a habit. Because it is rarely named or challenged, it continues unchecked, slowly shaping how women feel in spaces they should feel safe in,” she said.

The panel featured distinguished personalities from the fields of film, corporate leadership, policing, entrepreneurship, and journalism. The speakers included filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu, Sharath Chandra, Masood Hussainy, Sailaja Josyula, Charu Sinha, IPS, and journalist Prema Malini, who moderated the session.

Kolanu spoke about self-awareness and personal growth. Admitting that he still has a lot to learn while writing female characters, he said, “I feel I am not sensitive enough. I see myself as a work in progress, and if all of us accept that, meaningful change can happen.”

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Chair Bisket Co-Founder Sharath Chandra stressed the importance of women recognising their own strength and worth. “Women should understand that they are a lot more precious and powerful than who they think they are. Financial independence is very important,” he said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th May 2026 10:41 pm IST

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