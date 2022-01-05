Everything about Riyasdeen Shaikh Mohamed, Khatija Rahman’s fiance

Mumbai: Legendary music composer AR Rahman’s elder daughter Khatija Rahman recently got engaged to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed who happens to be an audio engineer. It was on Sunday, January 2nd when Khatija introduced her fiancé to the world and revealed that she got hitched to Riyasdeen on her birthday, December 29, 2021. The engagement ceremony was an intimate affair due to rise in COVID-19 cases.

Taking to Instagram, Khatija wrote, “With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones.”

Ever since Khatija made an official announcement, fans have been wanting to know more about AR Rahman’s son-in-law. Here we bring some of the lesser-known facts about Riyasdeen Shaikh Mohammed.

Who is Riyasdeen Shaikh Mohamed?

Riyasdeen an Apple iTunes, MFiT certified sound engineer, who is currently working as a freelancer.

According to various reports, he has collaborated with AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi on several international tours and concerts.

Khatija described her fiance as ‘an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer’.

Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed has over 5k followers on Instagram. His profile is filled with sound designing equipment and stills from Rahman’s concerts. It offers a glimpse of his passion for sound engineering.

About Khatija Rahman

AR Rahman got married to Saira Banu in 1995. They together have three children, Khatija, Raheem, and son Ameen. Speaking about his elder daughter Khatija Rahman, she made her music debut with Tamil blockbuster Enthiran in 2010 when she was just 14 years old.

Her big start was followed by a few noteworthy collaborations including the one with Grammy-winner Ricky Kej. She started her musical journey as an independent singer with ‘Farishton’ which has recently won the award for the Best Animation Music Video at the International Sound Future Awards.