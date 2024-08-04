Ex BRS MP calls for ‘Telangana Studies Centre’ at University of Hyderabad

Vinod Kumar emphasized that the movement for Telangana's formation involved significant sacrifices and unwavering efforts from many individuals, particularly the youth.

4th August 2024
University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former MP and BRS leader B Vinod Kumar called on Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Dharmendra Pradhan to support the creation of a Telangana Studies Center at the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

He emphasized that the movement for Telangana’s formation involved significant sacrifices and unwavering efforts from many individuals, particularly the youth.

Vinod Kumar pointed out that several central universities, such as the Central University of Karnataka, North Eastern Hill University in Mizoram, and Tamil Nadu Central University, have established centers dedicated to the study of their respective states.

The former Karimnagar MP said that he met with a student delegation from UoH along with BRSV president G Srinivas Yadav and discussed various issues mainly regarding the issue of admission quota for Telangana’s students at the varsity along with the setting up of a Centre For Telangana Studies.

