Ex-Congress MLA, others caught gambling in Telangana; cash, phones seized

Ex Congress MLA Donepudi Ramesh held for gambling in Warangal
Hyderabad: Congress leader and former MLA Donepudi Ramesh Babu and 13 others were caught gambling in Warangal district on Sunday, October 19.

The arrest was made following a raid by the Task Force officials. Among the arrested accused were a few corporators.

Police seized 15 mobile phones and cash worth Rs 3.68 lakh from them.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Matawad police Circle Inspector said N Karunakar said, “The 13 accused, along with former MLA Donepudi Ramesh were served notices under section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).”

“No arrest was made since it was a minor offence,” Karunakar added.

