Ex-cricketer Ambati Rayudu quits YSRCP days after joining politics

Hyderabad: The former cricketer, Ambati Rayudu, joined Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on December 28, only to quit the party in 9 days.

This comes months ahead of the state Assembly polls and the Lok Sabha polls that are to be held in early 2024.

“This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while Further action will be conveyed in due course of time. Thank You,” Ambati Rayudu posted on X.

Rayudu announced his retirement from cricket in 2023 after the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time.



Thank You. — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) January 6, 2024

It was in April this year that the stylish middle-order batsman, who played 55 ODIs and six T20 internationals for India between 2013 and 2019, had decided to enter politics, saying he wanted to serve the people.

Also Read AP: Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu joins YSRCP ahead of polls

Rayudu’s disputes with a fellow teammate and the nepotism-rife management during his young days had earned him the tag of a ‘rebel’, and denied him further international opportunities, including the 2019 ODI World Cup.

He also appeared in 190 matches for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rayudu was one of the rebel players who latched on to the opportunity to play for the now-scrapped Indian Cricket League (ICL), before accepting a domestic amnesty offer from the BCCI and entering the IPL.

Rayudu announced his retirement from the IPL in May this year after CSK won the title.