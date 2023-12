Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joined the YSR Congress Party in the presence of Andhra Pradesh chief minister and the party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM camp office.

AP Deputy chief minister Narayana Swamy and MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy were present on the occasion.

This comes months ahead of the state Assembly polls and the Lok Sabha polls that are to be held in early 2024.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)