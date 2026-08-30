Ex-DRDO chief back from pilgrimage ‘disturbed’ by Nepal floods

Hyderabad: Former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman and Andhra Pradesh government advisor G Satheesh Reddy, who returned to India on Sunday, August 30, after completing the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, said he was deeply disturbed by the loss of hundreds of lives and extensive damage caused by the devastating flash floods in Nepal.

Reddy said he was part of a 31-member group comprising pilgrims from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, which began its journey from India on August 18.

“Though we personally had a good experience visiting Manasarovar and Kailash, the grievous incident in which hundreds of people lost their lives, and huge damage was caused to both private and government property, is really disturbing,” Reddy told PTI.

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The group had crossed the Kerung (Gyirong) point a couple of days before the floods and was performing the parikrama (circumambulation) of Mount Kailash when news of the disaster broke, he said.

Group travels for 16 hours

After completing the parikrama, the group travelled to Saga in Tibet and waited there for two days for the exit route to be finalised by the Chinese authorities.

Reddy said the group subsequently travelled for nearly 16 hours from Saga to Kathmandu via Kodari, reaching Kathmandu on Saturday night before returning to India on Sunday.

He said they could not meet stranded people or their families as the group was held up in Saga. However, they met several people associated with the Isha Foundation whose acquaintances were among those missing.

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Reddy said several friends known to him in the US and elsewhere contacted him seeking information about their relatives and acquaintances who had travelled to Nepal.

In constant touch with Indian embassies

He said he coordinated with the Indian Embassy and obtained lists containing details of missing and deceased persons, which he subsequently shared with those seeking information.

Reddy said he was in constant touch with the Indian embassies in China and Nepal, which were regularly providing updates on the situation.

He said the embassies made considerable efforts to coordinate the movement of stranded people and facilitate their exit from the affected areas.

Also Read 25 from Telangana missing in Nepal floods as count rises

The 31-member group travelled through a Hyderabad-based trust and was led by Srinivas, he said, adding that the organisation was associated with the family of spiritual figure MS Ramarao.

He prayed for the souls of those who lost their lives and expressed hope that many of those reported missing would return safely.

He said Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu had been in continuous touch with him and was ready to provide all necessary support from the government.