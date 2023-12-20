Ex-Dy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, BRS MLA booked for attempt to murder

Hyderabad: Former deputy mayor of Hyderabad Baba Fasiuddin and former Kondangal Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Patnam Narender Reddy have been booked by the Kosgi police in the Narayanpet district for allegedly threatening and attempting to murder a person for supporting the Congress party.

The case against the duo, alongside seven named others, was booked in November, ahead of the Telangana Legislative Assembly elections. Currently, Baba Fasiuddin is reportedly absconding and the police have launched a hunt for the accused.

The complainant, Kura Naresh, stated that at midnight on November 25 when he returned home on his bike after completing decoration works at a function hall the former MLA Reddy and former Hyderabad deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin, alongside 27 others, on bikes and cars, allegedly threatened him, using filthy language, against supporting the Congress party. He was then picked by the group of people, forced into a car and thrashed with sticks and stones, allegedly in an attempt to kill him. He received bleeding injuries on his head in the assault.

The complainant also alleged that the mob stole his mobile phone, bike key, 3 tolas gold chain and

Rs. 20,000 he was carrying. He added that they attempted to create a situation of fear and tension in Kosgi while requesting protection and legal action against the accused.

Baba Fasiuddin, Reddy and the others were booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147 & 148 (for rioting, with deadly weapon), 341 (wrongful restraint), 392 (robbery), 171-F (Punishment for undue influence or personation at an election), 504 (attempt to disturb peace) and 506 criminal intimidation), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sec 192 of MV Act -1988.