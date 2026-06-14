Ex-employee kills manager with iron rod, scissors in Bihar

The manager of a Yamaha showroom in Bihar’s Darbhanga district was brutally attacked by a former employee with an iron rod and scissors, allegedly over past grudges.

The incident occurred within the limits of the Ashok Paper Mill Police Station on Friday, June 12. A video of the incident shows the attacker storming in with an iron rod and attacking the victim, Faiz Ahmed, without giving him a chance to react.

Faiz is seen covering his face after the first two hits, and the attacker pauses for a moment before delivering four more blows, causing Faiz to lose consciousness and slump on the chair.

The attacker then goes out of the frame for a moment before returning with a pair of scissors and stabbing Faiz’s neck repeatedly. And as if this was not enough, the attacker then hits Faiz with the iron rod three more times before the video cuts off.

The manager of a Yamaha showroom in Bihar's Darbhanga district was brutally attacked by a former employee with an iron rod and scissors, allegedly over past grudges.



The incident occurred within the limits of the Ashok Paper Mill police station on Friday, June 12. A video of the… pic.twitter.com/5qHklBX7fk — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 14, 2026

Also Read Bihar man attacked for standing with Hindu girl in secluded area

Other people who noticed the body immediately informed the police, who then launched an investigation and arrested the accused within hours.

He has been identified as Sonu Kumar Paswan, a resident of Darbhanga. Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Ashok Paper Mill police station said that Sonu had previously been employed at the same showroom but had lost his job after Faiz complained of him not showing up regularly.

A murder case has been registered, and the accused has been sent to judicial custody.