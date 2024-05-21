Ex-Haryana minister Anil Vij admits ordering firing on protesting farmers

Former Haryana home minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Vij made a shocking revelation on camera acknowledging he ordered the firing on protesting farmers in the state.

Vij during his confrontation with civilians believed to be farmers in Ambala district acknowledged his role in the decision to use force to tackle protesting farmers.

In the viral video that surfaced on social media platforms, the farmers ask, “Why you had ordered open firing and tear gases due to which several farmers got killed during the protest”, to which Vij is heard responding “Yes I was home minister of the state that time, I can’t run from reality I am here and I admit it.” In the end, Vij ultimately expressed regret to the farmers and asked for their forgiveness.

The revelation has sparked widespread outrage with many questioning the government’s approach towards addressing the grievances of the farmers and the need for a more peaceful and constructive dialogue to resolve the issues at hand.

Taking to X, Congress Kerala while reminding statement of former governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satyapal Malik wrote “Modi’s hatred for farmers is well known”.

“Today farmers rounded up former Haryana Home Minister and senior BJP leader Anil Vij and questioned him why his police fired bullets and tear gas shells at them during the protests. You can see that he couldn’t deny or justify his government’s action. It is obvious from his response that the shooting orders must have come from none other than Narendra Modi. Modi’s hatred for farmers is well known. Remember, Satyapal Malik’s statement that when Modi was told about hundreds of farmers being killed in protests, he replied- ‘Did they die for me?” they wrote.