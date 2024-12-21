Ex-home guard climbs tower near Hyderabad’s LB stadium, demands reinstatement

Hyderabad: A former home guard climbed a tower near the LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, December 20, to protest against the Telangana government demanding reinstatement in service.

The home guard identified as Anjaneyulu alleged that he and 250 other home guards were chucked out of service for participating in the Telangana movement before the formation of Telangana and the government suppressed the movement.

Also Read After ACB, ED books money laundering case against KTR

He added that during the election campaign, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy promised to reinstate the home guards once the Congress came to power.

Anjaneyulu further said that the Congress has been in power for a year, and the reinstatement of home guards remains pending.