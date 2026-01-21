Ex-journo from Osmania University’s first journalism batch dies at 99

Hyderabad: Former journalist from Hyderabad Dasu Krishnamoorty, who graduated from the first batch of Osmania University’s Journalism Department, passed away on Wednesday, January 21.

Krishnamoorthy was 99 years old and died in New Jersey, USA, after a brief illness, said his brother Dasu Kesava Rao. The late journalist was six months short of completing 100 years. He belonged to the1954-55 batch of Osmania University’s Journalism Department, which was one of the first ones to be set up in India post independence.

As a journalist, Krishnamoorthy had worked in The Indian Express, The Times of India, Patriot and was also associate professor at The Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in Delhi. He also later was a guest faculty at OU, AP Open University, University of Hyderabad etc.

He moved to the US in 2001 to stay with family, and was also given the Life Time Achievement award in 2024 by the Osmania University alumni.