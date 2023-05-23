Ex-Lahore Corps Commander under probe for letting protesters enter his house

Lahore: Former Lahore Corps Commander, Lt. Gen. Salman Fayyaz Ghani is under probe for allowing protesters to enter his house and carry out vandalism on May 9 amidst the violent protests that broke out after the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan, the media reported.

His links with different functionaries are also under investigation, The News reported.

Ghani’s wife is the first cousin of Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, it has been learnt.

Earlier, some social media posts claimed that Lt. Gen. Ghani had gone missing.

Reports have said he was abducted at the orders of the army chief for conspiring against the latter.

On May 13, the Pakistan military spokesman rejected news that made rounds in the social media that some top ranking army officials have resigned and disobeyed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir, Dawn reported.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry Sharif said: “I want to say very clearly that Gen Asim Munir and the senior army leadership under him wholeheartedly support democracy and will keep doing so. There is no question of martial law.”

He reiterated his response when pressed for elaboration. “Neither any resignation was given nor any disobedience was committed,” the DG said, Dawn reported.

On May 9, widespread protests broke out after paramilitary Rangers arrested Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The protesters vandalised public and state properties and even attacked the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and Lahore Corps Commander’s residence.

The rioting was followed by a harsh crackdown against the PTI leaders and workers that still continues, The Express Tribune reported.

Following the attack on Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) and ransacking of the Lahore Corps Commander’s home, authorities have registered cases against senior PTI leaders, Geo News reported.

Punjab Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that rioters wanted to torch planes at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base in Mianwali during violent riots on May 9, Samaa TV reported.

Mohsin Naqvi said PTI rioters burnt 108 cars and 26 buildings and also damaged safe cities cameras.

Naqvi said PTI woman leader Yasmin Rashid was the key player in the attack on Jinnah House.

He said around 3,400 people were present outside the Jinnah House while around 400 people were present inside, Samaa TV reported.