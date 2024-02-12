Ex-Maha CM Ashok Chavan quits Congress, as MLA

Sparking hectic political activity, Chavan, 66, called on Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and then has gone incommunicado.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 12th February 2024 2:50 pm IST
Ashok Chavan (ANI)

Mumbai: Jolting the Congress, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Shankarrao Chavan has quit the party, and also as MLA, here on Monday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

He has submitted his resignation to the state Congress President Nana Patole, amid speculation that he could be headed to the Bharatiya Janata Party, and possibly be rewarded with a Rajya Sabha ticket.

Sparking hectic political activity, Chavan, 66, called on Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and then has gone incommunicado.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Congress remembers villages, poor people and farmers only during polls: PM Modi

In his letter, he has written by hand ‘former’ MLA from Bhokar Assembly constituency, but has not cited any reasons for his move.

Soon after the developments, Patole has airdashed to New Delhi to discuss the issue with party bigwigs on Chavan’s abrupt decision.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 12th February 2024 2:50 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button