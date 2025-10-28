Ex min Harish Rao’s father passes away, condolences pour in.

Hyderabad: Former minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao’s father, T Satyanarayana, passed away on Tuesday, October 28, in Hyderabad.

His mortal remains have been kept at Krins Villas for visitors to pay their respects. The funeral will be held at Mahaprasthanam, Filmnagar, on Tuesday afternoon, October 28.

The BRS expressed condolences through a post on its official ‘X’ handle.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar conveyed condolences to Harish Rao and his family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

మాజీ మంత్రి, సిద్ధిపేట శాసన సభ్యుడు శ్రీ తన్నీరు హరీష్ రావు తండ్రి తన్నీరు సత్యనారాయణ గారి మరణం బాధాకరం. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని భగవంతుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తూ… కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) October 28, 2025

Former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao also expressed grief over the death of his brother-in-law, Tanniru Satyanarayana, and extended condolences to Harish Rao and his family.