Ex min Harish Rao’s father passes away, condolences pour in

CM Revanth, former CM KCR and BRS leaders extend condolences on the demise of Harish Rao’s father.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 28th October 2025 10:06 am IST
Hyderabad: Former minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao’s father, T Satyanarayana, passed away on Tuesday, October 28, in Hyderabad.

His mortal remains have been kept at Krins Villas for visitors to pay their respects. The funeral will be held at Mahaprasthanam, Filmnagar, on Tuesday afternoon, October 28.

The BRS expressed condolences through a post on its official ‘X’ handle.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar conveyed condolences to Harish Rao and his family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao also expressed grief over the death of his brother-in-law, Tanniru Satyanarayana, and extended condolences to Harish Rao and his family.

