Ex-MP Vinod Kumar advocates reverting to EAMCET over NEET

Hyderabad: Former MP Vinod Kumar said that the state had successfully conducted the EAMCET for 60 years and suggested reverting to this system. Addressing the media, he raised significant concerns about the recent NEET exams.

He urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, currently in Delhi, to advocate for the state’s withdrawal from the NEET system. He flags off the need for appointing a competent lawyer to represent the state in the Supreme Court.

Vinod Kumar expressed doubts about the frequency of NEET paper leaks, stressing that the current NEET system adversely affects students. He accused the BJP of centralizing exams and attempting to undermine federalism by turning states into municipalities.

Recalling that BJP leader Bandi Sanjay had previously demanded compensation for the leak of a tenth-grade question paper, Vinod Kumar questioned why similar demands were not made for NEET candidates affected by irregularities. He criticized the silence of BJP leaders on this issue.

Vinod called on Parliament, which convened on Monday, to ensure justice for the students. He pointed out the disparities in syllabuses across states for tenth-grade and intermediate exams, questioning the fairness of a single national exam.

He noted that 24 lakh candidates nationwide appeared for the NEET UG exam, but the NEET PG exam scheduled for the previous day was postponed just ten hours before the exam time, causing significant inconvenience to students, some of whom traveled from Dubai to take the test.

Kumar argued that postponing the NEET PG exam at the time irregularities were found in the NEET UG exam would have been more prudent. He alleged numerous malpractices during the NEET UG exam, calling it one of the biggest scandals in the history of entrance exams in independent India. He claimed that NEET question papers were leaked primarily in NDA-ruled states, involving billions of rupees in the scam.

Referring to BJP MP Raghunandan’s call for an ED investigation into a sheep purchase scam, Kumar questioned why similar scrutiny was not applied to NEET irregularities.

He criticized Prime Minister Modi for not deploying the ED to investigate the NEET scandal despite doing so for minor cases, questioning the government’s commitment to good governance. Kumar mentioned that a petition for an ED investigation into the NEET issue was set to be heard in the Supreme Court.