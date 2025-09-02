Ex-NSA Sullivan says Trump sidelined US-India ties for Pakistan business

New York: President Donald Trump has “thrown the relationship with India over the side” because of Pakistan’s willingness to engage in business deals with his family, US’ former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said, describing the move as a “huge strategic harm” to America.

His remarks came against the backdrop of possibly the worst phase in India-US relations in over two decades, with the strain exacerbated by Trump’s tariff policy and constant criticism of New Delhi by his administration.

“On a bipartisan basis, going back decades, the United States has worked to build its relationship with India, the world’s largest democracy, a country that we should be aligned with on technology and talent and economics, so many other issues, and aligned with in dealing with the strategic threat from China,” Sullivan said in response to a question on the MeidasTouch network on Monday.

He noted that the US had made significant progress in strengthening ties with India.

However, that relationship, he claimed, has been undermined by Trump’s preference for personal business interests with Pakistan.

“In no small part, I think because of Pakistan’s willingness to do business deals with the Trump family, Trump has thrown the India relationship over the side,” Sullivan said, describing it as a “huge strategic harm” because a “strong US-India relationship serves our interests”.

Sullivan, who served as National Security Advisor under President Joe Biden, also voiced alarm that such actions raise concern among other countries around the world over their ties with the US under the Trump administration.

“But imagine every other country in the world. You’re Germany, you’re Japan, you’re Canada. You look at that and you say, ‘that could be us tomorrow’. And that only reinforces your view that you got to hedge against the United States and having all of our friends and countries around the world decide they just can’t rely on the US in any way, shape or form, that is not in the interest of the American people long term,” he said.

Sullivan said America’s “word should be our bond. We should be good for what we say. Our friends should be able to rely on us, and that has always been our strength”.

He said the current situation with India not only has direct strategic consequences but also “reverberating impact” on all US relationships and partnerships worldwide.