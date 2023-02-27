Ex-Pak general arrested for incitement against institutions

Islamabad: Lieutenant General (retd) Amjad Shoaib was detained by the Islamabad police on Monday on charges of inciting the public against national institutions.

Cops from the Ramna police station apprehended the former army officer from his residence in the federal capital, Geo News reported.

An FIR was registered against Lt Gen (retd) Shoaib on February 25 at Islamabad’s Ramna Police Station under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the FIR, filed on the complaint of Islamabad Magistrate Owais Khan, the former army officer incited people to revolt against institutions and attempted to provoke disharmony, and anarchy and create a law and order situation in the country through his controversial statements made on a TV show, Geo News reported.

“Through his remarks and analysis, Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib has provoked government employees against carrying out their official duties. The aim of his controversial advice to the people, government employees and an opposition party is to comments is to promote enmity among the people.”

The statement of the former military official, the FIR stated, is part of a “planned conspiracy” to weaken the country, Geo News reported.

Lt Gen (retd) Shoaib was previously summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to appear on September 7, 2022 after he made claims about a meeting between the Pakistani prime minister and an Israeli team.

However, he failed to appear before the FIA’s Cybercrimes Wing.