Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan charged in cipher case

Islamabad: A special court in Pakistan on Monday indicted former prime minister Imran Khan in the cipher case for allegedly violating the secret laws of the country.

Khan, 71, was arrested in August after a case was filed against him for allegedly violating the Official Secrets Act by disclosing a secret diplomatic cable (cipher) sent by the country’s embassy in Washington in March last year.

Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also indicted along with Khan.

Khan had used that document to build a narrative that his government was ousted as a result of a foreign conspiracy.

The hearing of the case was held at the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi by special court judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain.

According to Geo News, Khan and Qureshi have pleaded not guilty to the charges.