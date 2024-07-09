Ex-Sarpanch killed in Warangal, cops suspect land dispute reason behind crime

Hyderabad: The former sarpanch of Burahanpalle village, S Devender Rao, was murdered by unidentified assailants on Monday morning, July 8.

Devender Rao had recently joined the Congress party before the Lok Sabha elections.

Police suspect that the murder was motivated by a land dispute, as Devender Rao’s body was found with injuries to his head and neck, indicating he was attacked with a hammer and knife.

The assailants have not been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

According to the police, there was a dispute between Rao, a former sarpanch (village head), and another person named P Mallesh over a 6-acre land in their village. In connection with this dispute, Rao was arrested six months ago for attacking Mallesh and was sent to jail.

However, he later came out of jail. Meanwhile, Rao’s wife had left for the US to be with their daughter, leaving Rao alone.

The police suspect that the suspects took advantage of this situation to kill Rao. They believe that with Rao’s wife away, the suspects found an opportune moment to carry out their alleged crime.

A murder case has been registered at the Raiparthy Police Station, and the police are currently searching for the suspects.

Senior police officers are leading the investigation to apprehend those responsible for Rao’s death.