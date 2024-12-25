Ex-serviceman caught selling illegal liquor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The State Task Force (STF) of the Prohibition and Excise Department raided the house of an ex-serviceman and seized 20 bottles of expensive whisky on Tuesday in Yapral.

The man, Balakrishna, procured the bottles from former and serving army personnel known to him and illegally sold them to customers in the city, earning huge profits. Liquor sold at Army canteens is not intended for sale in the open market.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF raided the house and seized the liquor bottles. A case has been registered against Balakrishna.