Ex-staffer robs bar in Hyderabad with toy gun, arrested

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for robbing a bar in Hyderabad with a toy gun on Tuesday, December 17. He held a grudge against the management.

The accused stole an iPad, a MacBook, and cash worth Rs 4.5 lakh from the bar under Raidurgam police limits. The accused was identified as 26-year-old Shubham Kumar Jena, who was fired from the bar for underperforming.

An accomplice of Jena is absconding.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Raidurgam police said, “While the stolen gadgets and 1.5 lakh cash were recovered from his possession, his friend Biswajit Panda was absconding.”

In September 2023, a man was arrested in a similar case for threatening a hotel staff in Hyderabad’s Shahalibanda area.

Saud Bin Abu Baker Jabri, 23, a resident of Syed Ali Chabutra, had gone to Shah Ghouse Hotel at 6 pm on Friday, September 1, and took a tea for parcel.

“Without the knowledge of hotel management, he took disposable tea cups. When the hotel staff questioned him about his act, Jabri threatened them by taking out a gun from his pocket and kept it on the hotel counter table and demanded the cups be given free of cost to him,” said the police.