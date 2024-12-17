Ex-staffer robs bar in Hyderabad with toy gun, arrested

The accused stole an Ipad, a MacBook, and cash worth Rs 4.5 lakh from the bar under Raidurgam police limits.

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for robbing a bar in Hyderabad with a toy gun on Tuesday, December 17. He held a grudge against the management.

The accused stole an iPad, a MacBook, and cash worth Rs 4.5 lakh from the bar under Raidurgam police limits. The accused was identified as 26-year-old Shubham Kumar Jena, who was fired from the bar for underperforming.

An accomplice of Jena is absconding.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Raidurgam police said, “While the stolen gadgets and 1.5 lakh cash were recovered from his possession, his friend Biswajit Panda was absconding.”

In September 2023, a man was arrested in a similar case for threatening a hotel staff in Hyderabad’s Shahalibanda area.

