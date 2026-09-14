Tarun Tejpal surrenders before court, says ‘justice will come’

Panaji: Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal surrendered before a Goa court on Monday, September 14, to serve his 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence in a 2013 sexual assault case.

On August 25, the Supreme Court had directed Tejpal to surrender within three weeks to undergo his 10-year prison sentence following his conviction by the Bombay High Court. An SC bench of Justice Alok Aradhe had dismissed Tejpal’s plea seeking exemption from surrendering.

Tejpal surrendered before the Additional Sessions Court at Mapusa, after which he was sent to Central Jail at Colvale in North Goa to begin serving his sentence.

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“We are in the Supreme Court. We are sure that justice will come,” Tejpal said while heading towards jail.

VIDEO | Tehelka founder editor Tarun Tejpal surrenders before Goa court after SC refuses respite in sexual assault case; sent to jail.



He says, "I just want to say that we are in the Supreme Court, we are sure the justice will come."#TarunTejpal pic.twitter.com/4D7QlBjcAT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2026

VIDEO | Mapusa, Goa: Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal arrives at Mapusa court for a scheduled hearing.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/JbTqurVEka — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2026

The apex court had listed his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence for hearing on September 22, subject to the filing of the surrender certificate.

“In case the surrender certificate is filed on or before September 21, 2026, the registry shall list the criminal appeal for hearing on September 22, 2026 before the regular court,” it had said.

Convicted for raping junior colleague inside elevator

On August 6, the Bombay HC convicted Tejpal of raping a junior colleague inside a hotel elevator in November 2013 during an event organised by the magazine in Goa and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years, overturning his acquittal by the trial court five years ago.

Also Read Former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal convicted of rape in 2013 case

Tejpal was convicted under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 376(2)(f) (rape committed by a person in a position of trust or authority), 354(a) (sexual harassment) and 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe). Under Section 376(2)(f), the maximum punishment is life imprisonment.

The HC had imposed a fine of more than Rs 10 lakh, with the court directing that the amount be paid to the victim.

Tejpal was arrested in November 2013 and remained in custody for several weeks before being granted bail.

The trial was conducted before the Additional Sessions Court at Mapusa, which, in May 2021, acquitted Tejpal of all charges, holding that the prosecution had failed to establish the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Goa govt challenged acquittal

The Goa government challenged the acquittal before the Bombay High Court, contending that the trial court had erred in its appreciation of the evidence.

After a prolonged hearing, the High Court on August 6 allowed the state’s appeal and set aside the acquittal.

While reversing the trial court verdict, the High Court placed considerable reliance on the testimony of the woman and other evidence, including CCTV footage and emails exchanged after the alleged incidents.

Tejpal’s defence rejected

The High Court also criticised the trial court’s approach towards the conduct of the complainant, saying that a survivor of sexual assault cannot be expected to behave according to stereotypes of an “ideal victim”.

The High Court rejected Tejpal’s defence that the allegations were part of an attempt at extortion or character assassination and held that his position of authority over the woman was relevant to the case.

On August 20, Tejpal moved the top court challenging the August 6 order of the High Court against his conviction in the case.

Earlier, the Goa government moved the top court seeking an enhanced sentence for the former editor of Tehelka, contending that the case warranted imprisonment for life.

In its petition filed in the apex court, the Goa government has contended that the sentence imposed by the high court is grossly disproportionate to the nature and gravity of the offences committed by Tejpal.