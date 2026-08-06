Former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal convicted of rape

Bombay High Court on Thursday, August 5, reversed the 2021 acquittal of former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 sexual assault case, for rape by a person in a position of trust or authority, along with sections for sexual harassment and assault with intent to disrobe.

The case dates back to November 2013, when a former junior colleague accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her twice inside a hotel elevator during a Tehelka magazine event in Goa. He was arrested that November and later granted bail, while a Goa sessions court acquitted him of all charges in May 2021. However, the state government challenged the verdict before the Bombay High Court, following which Tejpal was convicted.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)