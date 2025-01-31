Ex-Telangana CM KCR to hold public meet in Feb, likely to return to BRS forefront

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Friday, January 31 is likely to hold a public meeting in Telangana at the end of February.

The ex-Telangana chief minister who has more or less been missing from action in the political arena is likely to return to the forefront of the Telangana Opposition after his mysterious silence for a while.

“I am closely monitoring the Congress government’s functioning, I am silent right now and the government isn’t aware of my striking ability,” he added. The former Telangana chief minister attacked the Congress stating that people aren’t happy with the current government. “Power cuts have become common since they came to power,” alleged KCR.

“There is a shortage of fresh water in Telangana, and if the public questions the Congress, cases are being filed against them,” he added.

Addressing a meeting in Zaheerabad, the BRS supremo asked the party leaders to come together and fight for the betterment of Telangana even at the cost of their lives.

BRS’ loss in Assembly elections and KCR’s disappearance

After the BRS lost the Telangana state elections in 2023 to the Congress, KCR announced a Bus Yatra once in 2024, after which he once again went into his political slumber. His son and BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Siddipet MLA (KCR’s nephew) Harish Rao have so far been leading the party which is currently the main opposition in the state. KCR has barely made a public appearance otherwise.

KCR was the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 after the state was formed until he lost in 2023. The BRS managed to get 39 seats, while the Congress secured 64, just crossing the required 60. Since then 10 BRS MLAs have also defected to the ruling party.

The 2023 Telangana election loss was also a major setback for KCR, as the BRS was confident of winning a third term. Battling anti-incumbency, the ex-chief minister was banking on schemes like Rythu Bandhu (subsidy income for land-holding farmers) and Dalit Bandhu (Rs 10 lakh for households). However, the BRS still lost.

The BJP, who won eight seats and got 20 percent of the vote share also impacted the results, by eating into the votes of both the BRS and Congress. The saffron party had got just 7 percent vote share in the 2018 Telangana elections, winning just one seat then.