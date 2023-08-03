Ex-Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, others join Congress

New Delhi: In a boost to the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections in Telanagana, several leaders in the state joined the grand old party, including former minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

In a tweet, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We welcome several prominent leaders from Telangana in the Congress party. The political tide in Telangana is turning for the good and the people of the state want a Congress government at the helm for overall progress and prosperity.

The entry of Former Minister, Shri Jupally… pic.twitter.com/pej36Fv7gg — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 3, 2023

“The entry of former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, former MLA Gurunatha Reddy, K R Nagaraju and other grassroots leaders into the Congress party, shall further strengthen our endeavour to provide true social welfare in the state,” the Congress president said.

He also attached pictures of inducting several leaders into the Congress.

Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy from Khanman joined the Congress on July 2 at a major public meeting in Khammam in the presence of senior leader Rahul Gandhi.