Ex wife Reena Dutta slapped Aamir Khan, actor reveals

Mumbai: Aamir Khan, the celebrated Bollywood actor, recently graced the stage of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. In this candid interview, Aamir shared a remarkable and humorous incident from his past—one that involves his ex-wife, Reena Dutta, during the birth of their son, Junaid Khan.

The Slap Heard ‘Round the Delivery Room

When Kapil asked Aamir whether he notices the behaviour of people as an actor, He shared he does so in strange situations: “Let me give you an idea of what I notice. It was the day when Junaid was about to be born. Reena Ji was in labour. We were at the hospital. And as a good husband, I practised some breathing exercises. As the labour got intense, I tried to calm her down it. But I got slapped, followed by, ‘Stop this nonsense!’ Reena Ji was in immense pain. She even bit my hand.”

Aamir Khan (Instagram)

Aamir further continued. “Later, I realized what was happening around me. I noticed one thing when a person is in immense pain… like what women go through during childbirth. I didn’t even plan this. It is just happening to me. I looked at Reena’s face and when she was experiencing that pain… normally we think that a person’s face would contort with pain… but it is not that. When the pain is immense, the expression is of surprise. It is disbelief. A person is in denial. She could not fathom the intensity of her pain that I noted as an actor. Later I said this to Reena when she came home with Junaid, and she was furious!”

A Journey of Love and Separation

Aamir and Reena were married for 16 years before parting ways. Their union blessed them with a son, Junaid Khan, and a daughter, Ira Khan. Later, Aamir found love again and tied the knot with filmmaker Kiran Rao. However, their marriage also reached its conclusion after 15 years. Together, they have a son named Azad Rao Khan.

On the professional front, He will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par.