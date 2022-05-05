Exam calendar for Union Public Service Commission 2023 released

The examination calendar of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the year 2023 has officially been announced on its website.

According to the UPSC calendar 2023, Civil Services (CS) preliminary examination will be held on May 28 and its notification will be issued on February 1, 2023. The last date to apply for this is February 21.

National Defence Academy I (NDA) and Naval Academy I (NA), and Combined Defence Services I (CDS) examination will be held on April 16 2023, for which the notification will be out on 21 December 2022. The last date to apply for the examinations is on 10 January, 2023.

India Engineering Services (IES) preliminary examination will be held on February 19 and combined geo-scientist main examination on June 24 2023.

Civil Services (CS) main examination 2023 will be held on September 15 over a duration of five days. Meanwhile the Indian Forest Service (IFS) main examination will be held on November 26 over a duration of 10 days.

The following is a screen grab of the time table:

The above mentioned dates are subject to change depending on circumstances.