Examine night safari idea between ORR & RRR: Telangana CM to officials

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has asked the higher officials to prepare plans for starting a night safari in the three forest areas which fall between the outer-ring road (ORR) and the regional ring road (RRR), passing between Raviryala and Amangal.

During a review of the alignment of the regional ring road’s southern part which was held at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday, August 28, he told the officials that an international airport, a city and forest areas lying close by were a rare geographic advantage which could boost tourism.

Pointing out the case of Jindal Naturecure Institute in Bengaluru, he said that there was ample scope for many such businesses/institutions coming up in that area.

He said that if the industries in the fourth city Muccherla were aligned with the nearby forest areas, it could look like Apple Inc in the US, which has been constructed in an apple orchard.

Revanth asked the officials to think about the possibility of encouraging the film industry to shoot at scenic locations in the hilly areas and forests of Rachakonda.