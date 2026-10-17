Job aspirants protest at TGPSC office over exam schedule clash

Hyderabad: Job aspirants staged a protest outside the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) office at Nampally on Saturday, October 17, alleging that two government exams have been scheduled on the same date, spoiling their chances to appear for both.

A large number of students sat outside the commission, chanting slogans, after which the police were deployed.

#WATCH | Telangana: A large number of students staged a protest at the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) in Hyderabad, demanding an extension of the dates for the Telangana AEE (R&B) and SSC JE exams, alleging that both exams are scheduled on the same date — November 6.… pic.twitter.com/GPcf0hvsOG — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2026

The TGPSC exam for assistant executive engineers (civil) in the Roads and Building department and the central level junior engineer examination have both been scheduled for November 6.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders came out in support of the aspirants, urging the Congress government to change the date.

BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan Kumar flagged the exam schedule on October 16. “The fate of thousands of unemployed civil engineering aspirants is in doubt due to the TGPSC AEE (R&B) exams and the central-level SSC JE exams being held on November 6th & 7th. After years of hard preparation, candidates are now facing mental anguish as they are unable to decide which exam to write. Such notifications are rare; how reasonable is it to snatch the opportunities of candidates by putting them on the same dates?” he said in a post on X.

నవంబర్ 6 & 7 తేదీల్లో TGPSC AEE (R&B) పరీక్షలు, అదే సమయంలో సెంట్రల్ లెవల్ SSC JE పరీక్షలు ఉండటం వల్ల వేలాది మంది సివిల్ ఇంజనీరింగ్ నిరుద్యోగుల భవితవ్యం అయోమయంలో పడింది.



ఏళ్ల తరబడి కష్టపడి ప్రిపేర్ అయితే, ఇప్పుడు ఏ పరీక్ష రాయాలో తేల్చుకోలేక అభ్యర్థులు మానసిక క్షోభను… pic.twitter.com/ajPj8B0wTS — Prof Dasoju Sravan Kumar (@sravandasoju) October 16, 2026

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Party leaders RS Praveen Kumar and Manne Krishank also urged the state government to change the dates.

R and B Exam is on Nov 6 and 7th

SSC Junior Exam is on Nov 6th too …



How can Job Aspirants who have been preparing attempt both the Exams ???



Congress Government has not implemented the Job Calendar which they promised …



Atleast make appropriate schedule @revanth_anumula pic.twitter.com/7zS1TzoYcP — Dr.Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) October 17, 2026

“How can job aspirants who have been preparing attempt both exams??? The Congress government has not implemented the job calendar that they promised … At least make an appropriate schedule, @revanth_anumula.” Krishank stated in an X post.