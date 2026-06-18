TGPSC invites applications for 86 teaching job posts in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Thursday, June 18, issued a recruitment notification inviting online applications for teaching posts.

According to the notification, there are 86 posts, including 23 senior lecturers and 63 lecturers in various subjects under the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) under the School Education Department.

Candidates aged between 18 and 44 years as of July 1, 2026, are eligible to apply. Registration will be from June 24 to July 29 through the TGPSC website.

Information regarding eligibility criteria, qualifications and other recruitment guidelines is available in the notification on the commission’s portal.