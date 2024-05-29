Excise case: Delhi court takes cognisance of ED charge sheet against Kavitha, others

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED against BRS leader K Kavitha and others in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge for ED and CBI cases Kaveri Baweja said the prosecution complaint, the Enforcement Directorate’s version of a charge sheet, contained “sufficient” prima facie evidence against the accused.

The judge issued production warrant for Kavitha, a Telangana MLC and daughter of former state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, for June 3. She is in judicial custody in the case and currently lodged in Tihar central jail.

The excise case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government’s now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Lt Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities. Subsequently, the ED filed a case on August 22, 2022 on the basis of the CBI FIR that was lodged on August 17 the same year.