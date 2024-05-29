Excise case: Delhi court takes cognisance of ED charge sheet against Kavitha, others

The excise case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 29th May 2024 8:16 pm IST
Congress has started showing its real colour: Kavitha on Bodhan clash
K Kavitha

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED against BRS leader K Kavitha and others in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge for ED and CBI cases Kaveri Baweja said the prosecution complaint, the Enforcement Directorate’s version of a charge sheet, contained “sufficient” prima facie evidence against the accused.

Also Read
Excise policy case: Delhi HC reserves order on Kavitha’s bail pleas

The judge issued production warrant for Kavitha, a Telangana MLC and daughter of former state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, for June 3. She is in judicial custody in the case and currently lodged in Tihar central jail.

MS Education Academy

The excise case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government’s now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Lt Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities. Subsequently, the ED filed a case on August 22, 2022 on the basis of the CBI FIR that was lodged on August 17 the same year.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 29th May 2024 8:16 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button