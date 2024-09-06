Excise dept arrests 3 for selling Ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department raided a house at Satyanagarayana Nagar in Gudimalkapur and arrested three people including a man from Odisha. Officials seized 29.63 kilograms of ganja, two motorbikes and three mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons have been identified as Vishal Singh of Dhoolpet, Santa Parida of Odisha, and Gopal Singh of Dhoolpet. Two other women – Sangeetha Sahoo and Sheela Bai – are absconding, said the Prohibition and Excise department.

According to the Excise department, Sheela Bai was getting Ganja from Sangeetha Saho of Odisha and was supplying it to local peddlers in Hyderabad. Recently, Sheela Bai got Ganja through Santa Parida and with help of Vishal was selling it.

On Thursday night, the Prohibition and Excise team raided the house of Vishal at Karwan in Hyderabad and caught Gopal and Santa there. The sleuths seized the Ganja and two motorcycles from there. Efforts are going on to arrest Sheela Bai and Sangeetha. The Telangana police has been cracking down on the sale of Ganja in recent times, and have bene tracking down dealers to curb the sale of the drug.