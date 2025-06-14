Excise dept earns nearly Rs 37 cr; allots 24 new pub licenses in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to get 24 new pubs under the latest bar license allotment by the Telangana excise department. In total, 28 fresh licenses were granted across the state through a computerised lottery held on Friday, June 14, at Narsingi.

The allotment generated a revenue of Rs 36.68 crore for the department.

Supervised by prohibition and excise commissioner C Hari Kiran, the process witnessed a massive response, especially from within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, where 3,520 applications were received for the 24 bar licenses.

The remaining four pubs in districts beyond Hyderabad attracted 148 applications, bringing the total to 3,668.

Ranga Reddy district saw the most intense competition. A single bar license in Saroornagar drew 57 applications. In Mahbubnagar, 49 people vied for a single bar slot, while Nizamabad saw 27 and 15 applications for two different locations.

