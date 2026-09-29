Excise dept seizes 15 kg ganja from Secunderabad railway station

Hyderabad: The Excise Department seized 15.426 kg of ganja, worth Rs 8 lakh, at the Secunderabad railway station on Tuesday, September 29.

Acting on information that ganja was being transported by train, the team conducted checks on the railway station platforms and found two bags lying suspiciously on Platform No. 10.

On checking, officials found the packed contraband. They suspect that the persons transporting the ganja abandoned the bags and fled after noticing them.

The drugs were handed over to the Secunderabad Excise Station for further action.