Excise Inspector in Telangana ACB’s net over Rs 2 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, April 17, arrested a Prohibition and Excise Inspector from Bichkunda mandal of Kamareddy district for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe.

According to the ACB, the accused officer, Deenu Satyanarayana, had demanded the bribe in exchange for not pressurising the complainant to shift toddy shops and to refrain from registering cases against the latter.

Also Read Telangana ACB nabs electricity dept official over Rs 30K bribe

An unaccounted amount of Rs 45,760 was also found in the accused’s bag. The officer is being produced before a special court in Nampally. Further investigation is underway.

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.