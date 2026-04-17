Excise Inspector in Telangana ACB’s net over Rs 2 lakh bribe

The officer had demanded the bribe in exchange for not pressurising the complainant to shift toddy shops and to refrain from registering cases against the latter.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 17th April 2026 8:25 pm IST
Telangana ACB arrests excise inspector over Rs 2 lakh bribe, seized cash and bottles.
Kamareddy Excise Inspector in Telangana ACB's net over Rs 2 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, April 17, arrested a Prohibition and Excise Inspector from Bichkunda mandal of Kamareddy district for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe.

According to the ACB, the accused officer, Deenu Satyanarayana, had demanded the bribe in exchange for not pressurising the complainant to shift toddy shops and to refrain from registering cases against the latter.

An unaccounted amount of Rs 45,760 was also found in the accused’s bag. The officer is being produced before a special court in Nampally. Further investigation is underway.

Subhan Bakery

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 17th April 2026 8:25 pm IST

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