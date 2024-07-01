Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal challenges arrest by CBI in Delhi HC

On June 29, he was sent to judicial custody till July 12 by the trial court.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st July 2024 12:07 pm IST
Delhi court directs Tihar jail to provide table, chair to Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenged in Delhi High Court on Monday his arrest by the CBI in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

The AAP national convenor also challenged a trial court’s June 26 order by which he was remanded to three-day custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Also Read
AAP holds protest near BJP headquarters, demands Kejriwal’s release

On June 29, he was sent to judicial custody till July 12 by the trial court.

MS Education Academy

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar jail, where he was in judicial custody in a related money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st July 2024 12:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button