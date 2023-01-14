Excise policy case: CBI team ‘visits’ Manish Sisodia’s office

New Delhi: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday visited the office of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

While Sisodia claimed that the CBI raided his office, the central probe agency denied the claim.

A top CBI official said on condition of anonymity that it was only a search operation related to the excise policy case.

Also Read Delhi: AAP stages protest at BJP headquarters over slum demolition notice

“Today again the CBI has reached my office. They are welcome. They raided my house, my office, searched my locker, even conducted an investigation in my village. Nothing has been found against me and nothing will be found, because I have not done anything wrong. I’ve sincerely worked for the education of the children in Delhi,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

In November last year, the CBI had filed a charge-sheet in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam, but it did not name Sisodia in it, though he was named in the FIR filed earlier in the matter.