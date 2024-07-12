Excise policy case: SC grants interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to the Delhi liquor policy.

The court noted that Kejriwal had suffered incarceration for over 90 days and granted him interim bail.

However, he will remain in jail as he is currently being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a separate case related to the same excise policy issue.

The verdict was delivered by a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta. The court found that there was no illegality in Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest by the ED, but granted him interim bail considering the duration of his custody.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)