Excise scam: Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till July 22

The court had reserved the order after hearing arguments from the CBI and ED as well as the counsel appearing for Sisodia.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 15th July 2024 3:09 pm IST
AAP Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia- ANI
AAP Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia- ANI

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special judge for CBI and ED Kaveri Baweja extended the custody of Sisodia till July 22 after he was produced before the court through video conference on the expiry of his judicial custody.

Also Read
Excise policy: SC judge recuses from hearing Sisodia’s plea for revival of bail petitions

The court on April 30 dismissed the bail pleas of Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the ED in relation to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

MS Education Academy

The court had reserved the order after hearing arguments from the CBI and ED as well as the counsel appearing for Sisodia.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 15th July 2024 3:09 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button