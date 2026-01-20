Excise task force nabs three, seizes ganja in Hyderabad’s Mallepally

They were selling to customers at Mangar Basthi, Mallepally in small sachets.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th January 2026 9:32 am IST
Arrest
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The State Task Force team of the Prohibition and Excise Department on Sunday, January 18, caught three individuals who were selling ganja and seized 1.4 kilograms of ganja from them.

The accused are identified as 28-year-old Mohammed Sameer, 36-year-old Durga, and 40-year-old Shanu.

According to the police, the three people were selling to customers at Mangar Basthi, Mallepally in small sachets.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Based on specific information, the team raided the houses and caught the three accused persons.

A case has been booked against them at the Nampally Prohibition and Excise Station.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th January 2026 9:32 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button