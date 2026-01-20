Excise task force nabs three, seizes ganja in Hyderabad’s Mallepally

Hyderabad: The State Task Force team of the Prohibition and Excise Department on Sunday, January 18, caught three individuals who were selling ganja and seized 1.4 kilograms of ganja from them.

The accused are identified as 28-year-old Mohammed Sameer, 36-year-old Durga, and 40-year-old Shanu.

According to the police, the three people were selling to customers at Mangar Basthi, Mallepally in small sachets.

Based on specific information, the team raided the houses and caught the three accused persons.

A case has been booked against them at the Nampally Prohibition and Excise Station.