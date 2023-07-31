Excitement Builds as Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Contenders list is here

Hyderabad: Telugu television viewers are eagerly anticipating the return of the much-anticipated Bigg Boss Telugu 7 show. The reality TV show, hosted by the charismatic Akkineni Nagarjuna, has been officially announced with an enthralling promo on Star Maa channel that has left the audience wanting more.

Fans have been waiting for the official contestants to be revealed, but the internet is already buzzing with rumours about potential celebrity participants. The suspense builds as the countdown begins, and viewers can’t wait to see who will live in the renowned Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house this season.

The list of suspected contestants is rapidly growing, and it includes both established stars and rising stars from the Telugu entertainment industry. The show’s history of surprises has kept viewers on their toes in previous seasons, and this season promises to be no different.

Leaked names create a stir

Leaked information heightens the anticipation, and several names have appeared on social media. Bigg Boss Telugu has always been known for its unexpected twists, and this season looks to be no exception. The leaked list of participants includes well-known names from a variety of fields, adding to the excitement. However, the official contestants for the show have not yet been revealed by the show’s producers.

1. TV artist – Prabhakar

2. Popular YouTuber – Nikhil Vijayendra Simha

3. Dhee show choreographer – Pandu

4. TikTok sensation – Durga Rao couple

5. Tollywood actress – Vishnupriya Bhimineni

6. Young hero – Saironak

7. Jabardast artist – Varsha

As fans wait for the official announcement, the buzz surrounding the show grows. Bigg Boss Telugu 7 promises to enthrall both returning viewers and newcomers with intriguing subplots and unexpected twists.