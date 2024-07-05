Exciting news! Fawad Khan likely star in Bhool Bhulaiyya 3

Mumbai: Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan, known for his stunning performances in Hindi films like Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons, is gearing up to return to Bollywood after an eight-year hiatus. Following the 2016 Uri attacks, Fawad took a break from Indian cinema due to closure of borders but is now ready to grace the screen once again.

Fawad Khan’s Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Reports suggest that Fawad Khan has not one but two Bollywood projects lined up. He is set to appear alongside Vaani Kapoor in an upcoming film, marking his grand comeback, as confirmed by Filmfare.

Additionally, talks in the Pakistani entertainment circles have it that Fawad has signed on for a cameo role in Kartik Aaryan’s much-anticipated comedy horror film, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ directed by Anees Bazmee.

While an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited, Fawad’s potential cameo in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is sure to spark excitement among fans. The film, produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, is slated for release during Diwali 2024 and it is a sequel to the 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Fawad Khan’s return to Bollywood marks a significant moment for his admirers, who have missed his charismatic presence on the silver screen. His last appearance in a Bollywood film was in the 2016 romantic drama ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.’ Geopolitical tensions had forced him to step away from Indian cinema, but now, fans eagerly await his return to entertain audiences once again.