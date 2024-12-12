Exciting update: Allu Arjun in Bigg Boss Telugu 8 finale

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is all set to air on December 15, promising an evening full of glitz, drama, and excitement. With the top five finalists battling it out for the coveted trophy, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge as winner of this season.

The voting lines are open and viewers are rallying behind their favorite contestants.

Allu Arjun to grace Bigg Boss Telugu 8 finale

Adding to the grandeur of the finale, Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun, fresh off the massive success of his blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule, is slated to grace the event. Known for his electrifying screen presence, Allu Arjun will not only engage with the finalists but also add more excitement to the already thrilling finale. Fans are thrilled to see the “Pushpa” star light up the stage and interact with the contestants.

The Finalists and the Trophy Battle

The top five contenders for the title are–

Avinash

Prerana

Nikhil

Gautham Krishna

Nabeel Afridi

All of them have captured the audience’s hearts with their unique journeys and strong performances. Each finalist has a solid fan base rooting for them, making the race for the trophy incredibly competitive.

As the curtains close on this season of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, viewers are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the final announcement. Will it be Avinash, Prerana, Nikhil, Gautham Krishna, or Nabeel Afridi who takes home the title? Tune in on December 15 to witness the grand finale and be part of the excitement!