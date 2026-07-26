Exciting update on Wahaj, Yumna’s Pakistani drama Tere Bin 2

Islamabad: After years of announcements, delays and endless rumours, Tere Bin 2 may finally be moving closer to the shooting stage.

A Pakistani entertainment YouTuber has claimed that preparations for the much-awaited sequel are nearly complete. According to the report, the shoot hasn’t started yet, but everything required before filming is said to be in place.

The YouTuber clarified that cameras haven’t begun rolling and an official shooting update is still awaited. However, if the latest report is accurate, the makers are now ready to take Tere Bin 2 on floors.

The update has once again excited fans of Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, who have been waiting to see the actors return as Murtasim and Meerab. Their pairing turned the first season into a massive success, with viewers affectionately calling the duo “YumHaj.”

Tere Bin 2 was officially announced by producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi in December 2023. Wahaj and Yumna also posed together with a clapperboard, but the project remained stuck in the pre-production stage, leading to repeated cancellation rumours.

The makers previously maintained that the sequel was still happening. Now, the latest report suggests the long delay could finally be nearing its end. However, the production house and lead actors haven’t officially confirmed a shooting date yet.